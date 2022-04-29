Baby tree kangaroo debuts at NYC’s Bronx Zoo

NewsWorldBaby tree kangaroo debuts at NYC's Bronx Zoo

The joey is the first of its species born at the Bronx Zoo since 2008. It is the result of the zoo’s participation in a cooperative breeding program administered by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifies the Matschie’s tree kangaroo as endangered and estimates that fewer than 2500 remain in the wild.

Tree kangaroos are arboreal and live within the canopy of mountain forests, generally at elevations above 4000 feet.

14 different species of tree kangaroos are found only in areas of Papua New Guinea, Indonesia and Australia.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
