News World BA to bid farewell to 'Queen of the Skies' with rare dual...

BA to bid farewell to ‘Queen of the Skies’ with rare dual take off

FILE PHOTO: British Airways logos are seen on tail fins at Heathrow Airport in west London, Britain, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

British Airways will bid farewell to its final London-based Boeing 747s on Thursday with a rare synchronised dual take off for the “Queen of the Skies”, the jet which brought long-haul flights to the masses.

Once the world’s largest operator of the 747, BA has now retired its entire jumbo jet fleet after the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed most air travel, accelerating the move to more fuel-efficient planes.

“Tomorrow will be a difficult day for everybody at British Airways as the aircraft leaves our home at Heathrow for the very last time,” Chief Executive Alex Cruz said.

For over 50 years, the 747 has been the world’s most easily recognised jetliner with its humped fuselage, four engines and 16 main wheels.

It took its maiden flight in 1969 and soon secured its place in history as the jet which allowed more affordable air travel due its size and range.

Passengers have included John Paul II, who arrived for the first visit to Ireland by a pope on an Aer Lingus 747 in 1979. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned to Iran from exile on an Air France jumbo during the same year’s Islamic Revolution.

BA’s predecessor airline BOAC first introduced the 747 on the London-New York route in 1971, and at its peak BA had a fleet of 57 747-400s.

Former pilots have relayed how the jet initially took some getting used to, from a cockpit positioned almost 30 feet above the ground and more when angling the nose higher just before touching the runway.

“It was like landing a block of flats from the 2nd floor,” Hugh Dibley, a former BOAC captain, told Reuters.

On Thursday the final two 747s will take off from Heathrow at 0730 GMT with a rarely seen synchronised dual take off on parallel runways before one conducts a fly-past along the southerly runway, weather permitting.

The owner of British Airways, IAG, is battling to survive after the pandemic wiped out much of the global flying market.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleU.S. senators urge sanctions on Turkey over Russian missile system
Next articleAs Turks prepare to partially open Varosha beach, Cyprus President briefs EU

Top Stories

World

EasyJet says pandemic causes annual loss of over $1 billion

Annie Charalambous -
British airline easyJet warned it would report an annual loss of as much as 845 million pounds ($1.09 billion), its first ever, and said...
Read more
Local

New road accident leaves 18-year-old man very seriously injured

Annie Charalambous -
An 18-year-old man on Thursday was in very serious condition in Nicosia General Hospital after his motorcycle hit a double-cab truck going on the...
Read more
Local

Warning over high concentration of dust in the air

Annie Charalambous -
High concentration of dust in the air was observed on Thursday, following measurements by the Air Quality Monitoring Network which is under the jurisdiction...
Read more
Local

Ten citizens, four establishments booked over violation of covid-19 measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police booked 10 citizens and 4 establishments all across Cyprus for violations of covid-19 preventive measures over the past 24 hours. They had carried...
Read more
Photos

“Pavlos did it. My son!”

Andreas Nicolaides -
Magda Fyssa mother of anti-racist Greek rapper Pavlos Fyssas, who was killed in 2013 by Golden Dawn supporter Giorgos Roupakias, reacts after a trial of leaders and...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

EasyJet says pandemic causes annual loss of over $1 billion

Annie Charalambous -
British airline easyJet warned it would report an annual loss of as much as 845 million pounds ($1.09 billion), its first ever, and said...
Read more
World

U.S. senators urge sanctions on Turkey over Russian missile system

Annie Charalambous -
A Republican and a Democratic U.S. senator called on Wednesday for President Donald Trump's administration to impose sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of Russia's S-400...
Read more
World

Harris, Pence clash over Trump’s virus response at U.S. VP debate

Annie Charalambous -
Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris clashed early and often over the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic during their...
Read more
World

Greek Court: Golden Dawn crime group ‘wearing cloak of political party’

gavriella -
The Athens Court of Appeals on Wednesday delivered a guilty verdict for seven members of far-right Golden Dawn's leadership, finding that they had run...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros