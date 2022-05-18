Azovstal fighters moved to former penal colony in Olenivka after surrender

NewsWorldAzovstal fighters moved to former penal colony in Olenivka after surrender

Seven buses carrying Ukrainian fighters who held out for weeks against Russian forces at the Azovstal steel works in the port city of Mariupol arrived on Tuesday (May 17) at a former penal colony in the Russian-controlled town of Olenivka near Donetsk, according to a Reuters witness.

The TASS news agency said the Russian Investigative Committee planned to question the soldiers, many of them members of the Azov Battalion, as part of an investigation into what Moscow calls “Ukrainian regime crimes.”

(Reuters)

