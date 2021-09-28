NewsLocalAzeri with Russian passport arrested in Nicosia, suspected of planning criminal act

Azeri with Russian passport arrested in Nicosia, suspected of planning criminal act

A 38-year-old Azeri national with a Russian passport suspected of planning a criminal act was arrested on Monday afternoon shortly after crossing the Agios Dhometios checkpoint in Nicosia.

Police who were watching his moves for some days found a pistol with a silencer in his car and are now trying to figure out his possible target.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday, citing insiders who also said the criminal act was probably going to take place in Nicosia.

The Azeri arrived at Larnaca Airport a few days ago and crossed to the Turkish-held breakaway north but came back to the government-controlled areas on Monday.

It is not excluded from initial investigations that the target was a foreign businessman who lives and works in Cyprus in recent years.

However, nothing is certain since the suspect keeps his mouth shut and does not cooperate with authorities.

By Annie Charalambous
