News World Azerbaijan says Armenian forces shell second city in escalation of week-long conflict

Azerbaijan says Armenian forces shell second city in escalation of week-long conflict

A shop is seen on fire following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert October 3, 2020. Gor Kroyan/REUTERS NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Azerbaijan said on Sunday that Armenian forces had shelled its second city of Ganja in an escalation of the war in the South Caucasus that broke out one week ago.

Armenia denied that it had directed fire “of any kind” towards Azerbaijan, but the leader of Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan, said his forces had destroyed a military airbase in Ganja.

The escalation carries the risk of a full-scale war between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia that could drag in other powers. Azerbaijan is supported by Turkey, while Armenia has a defence pact with Russia. Fighting that broke out one week ago between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces has intensified in the past two days and spread way beyond the breakaway Karabakh region.

“Delivering fire on the territory of Azerbaijan from the territory of Armenia is clearly provocative and expands the zone of hostilities,” Azeri Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov said.

Ganja, with a population of 335,000, is about 100 km (60 miles) north of the Karabakh capital Stepanakert and 80 km from the Armenian city of Vardenis. Azerbaijan has previously accused Armenia of firing into its territory from Vardenis, and Yerevan has denied it.

Armenia says Azerbaijan has used the airport in Ganja as a base for its warplanes to carry out bombing raids on Nagorno-Karabakh.

Nagorno-Karabakh leader Arayik Harutyunyan said his forces would target Azeri cities.

“Permanent military units located in the large cities of Azerbaijan from now on become the targets of the defence army,” he said.

HEAVY CASUALTIES

Casualties from the past week’s fighting have run into the hundreds, although precise figures are impossible to obtain.

Armenia said the Karabakh cities of Stepanakert and Martakert were under attack by Azerbaijan’s air force and from long-range missiles.

Each side accused the other of targeting civilians.

Ignoring appeals from Russia, the United States, France and the EU to call a ceasefire, the opposing sides have stepped up hostilities over the weekend, with an accompanying rise in aggressive rhetoric.

Armenia said on Saturday it would use “all necessary means” to protect ethnic Armenians from attack by Azerbaijan, and its prime minster compared the struggle with a 20th century war against Ottoman Turkey.

Azerbaijan said on Saturday its forces had captured a string of villages. Armenia acknowledged that ethnic Armenian fighters were under pressure in some places and said the situation on the ground was fluctuating.

The clashes are the worst since the 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed. They have raised international concern about stability in the South Caucasus, where pipelines carry Azeri oil and gas to world markets.

(Reuters)

Pictured: A shop is seen on fire following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert October 3, 2020. Gor Kroyan/REUTERS 

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articlePolice report 15 citizens and 4 premises for violations of Covid measures
Next articleLarnaca: Man arrested for assaulting police sergeant

Top Stories

Local

Larnaca: Man arrested for assaulting police sergeant

Josephine Koumettou -
Larnaca police have arrested a 24 year old for offences that include assaulting a female police sergeant, carrying a weapon, resisting arrest and illegal...
Read more
World

Azerbaijan says Armenian forces shell second city in escalation of week-long conflict

Josephine Koumettou -
Azerbaijan said on Sunday that Armenian forces had shelled its second city of Ganja in an escalation of the war in the South Caucasus...
Read more
Local

Police report 15 citizens and 4 premises for violations of Covid measures

Josephine Koumettou -
The Cyprus Police have reported 15 citizens and 4 premises` owners for violations of COVID-19 measures in 657 checks the last 24 hours. A Police...
Read more
World

Britain, France coronavirus cases rise sharply to record levels

Josephine Koumettou -
Britain reported 12,872 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a record daily figure for the country, with the government blaming the jump on a reporting...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine, temperature edges up slightly

Josephine Koumettou -
Today will be mainly fine with increased cloud to be observed locally in the afternoon in the mountains. Temperatures will reach 35 C inland, 31...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Britain, France coronavirus cases rise sharply to record levels

Josephine Koumettou -
Britain reported 12,872 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a record daily figure for the country, with the government blaming the jump on a reporting...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Josephine Koumettou -
U.S. President Donald Trump was in a military hospital on Saturday for treatment after testing positive for COVID-19, an extraordinary development that upended the...
Read more
World

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Josephine Koumettou -
A fireman died and 19 people were missing in France and Italy after a storm hit border regions of the two countries, causing heavy...
Read more
World

Germany urges EU to impose sanctions against Russia over Navalny case

Josephine Koumettou -
Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has called for new European Union sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny with an...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros