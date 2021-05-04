NewsLocalAyia Napa's underwater museum to open in mid-July

Ayia Napa’s underwater museum to open in mid-July

Ayia Napa’s first underwater museum in the Mediterranean will be ready to welcome visitors by mid-July, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

The initial plan was for its completion to take place last April but the coronavirus pandemic and restrictive measures that followed postponed its opening till this summer.

The museum, off Pernera beach, is the creation by world-renowned artist Jason deCaires Taylor. The idea was first mooted in 2014.

The museum is 10 metres underwater with the British artist creating over 70 statues that stand among dozens of crafted organic trees and underwater plants to create the first underwater forest in the world.

It is part of a number of projects approved by the Municipality for the development of Ayia Napa.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Taste

