Ayia Napa tourist product to be boosted with €2.4 mil cultural development

The Environmental Authority has given the green light for the development of a multi-purpose urban park in Ayia Napa at a cost of €2.4 million that will include a botanical garden and a mosaics park, Phileleftheros reports.

The project, the construction of which will begin in 2021, aspires to become a landmark of cultural, historic, social and environmental character that will boost the area’s tourist, cultural and environmental product.

The mixed-use park will comprise multiple areas, including a central square / picnic site, a children’s play area, an artificial lake, a botanical garden, a mosaics park with workshop spaces, a seclusion/viewpoint area at the highest point of the park with panoramic view of Ayia Napa and the sea and outdoor shops that will sell local products.

The park will also have two ancillary buildings, two gazebos, two canteens, five selling points, two public restrooms and a parking lot north of the park.