NewsLocalAyia Napa, Sotira and Liopetri reaffirm agreement to create single municipality

Ayia Napa, Sotira and Liopetri reaffirm agreement to create single municipality

 

The Ayia Napa and Sotira mayors along with the deputy head of the Liopetri community have reaffirmed their intention to create a single municipality, in the framework of local government reform.

Following a joint meeting at the Ayia Napa municipal palace, the town’s mayor Christos Zannettou said on behalf of the three officials that ‘our approach and decision to unify the Ayia Napa and Sotira municipalities as well as the Liopetri community, can be considered to be a given, it’s a consensual decision to move together in the future’.

Zannettou said that the three communities share many characteristics, noting that their decision was communicated to the government and parliament over two years ago.

‘We expect that this decision will be taken into account, given the fact that we are facilitating the local government reforms’, the Ayia Napa mayor stressed.

Sotira Mayor Yeorgios Takkas said that all conditions of the relevant legislation are being adhered to, both in geographical and financial, as well as social terms.

‘There will be new developments regarding these efforts over the next few days’, the mayor said, with the purpose of further promoting this consensus.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleAnastasiades letter to Guterres over EEZ Turkish actions
Next articleAgricultural activity leads to fire in Paphos

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros