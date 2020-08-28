Ayia Napa, Protaras tourism sector to record losses up to €15m this year

The Ayia Napa and Protaras tourism sector is expected to record losses up to €15 million this year, according to CNA.

This is what the mayors of Paralimni and Ayia Napa said, adding that the financial crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected the region despite domestic tourism in July and August.

Hotel capacity in Paralimni reached 60%, while only a third of the businesses were open, mayor Theodoros Pyrillis said.

As of next week hotel capacity is expected to drop to below 15% and the mayor expressed hopes that 2021 would see a return to the pre-coronavirus levels.

Meanwhile, a series of development projects would be promoted and pointed out that the losses for Paralimni were estimated at €5 million.

Ayia Napa Mayor Christos Zannettou said the losses this year were estimated at €10 million and expressed hope that things would change next year, noting that development projects were in the pipeline for Ayia Napa.

Zannettou said the whole area depended on tourism and that many people were still unemployed and production in various economic sectors, particularly agriculture and trade, remained low.

He also said there was a chain effect in consequences, with many businesses facing viability issues.