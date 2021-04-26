Average age of patients at Reference Hospital reduced

The average age of patients being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital which is operating as a Reference establishment for coronavirus, has been reduced to 58 years.

As Amalia Hadjiyianni, scientific director of the Famagusta and Larnaca General Hospitals, said, unfortunately there are young people that are now being treated at the hospital, aged 20 and 28, something that reduces the average age.

In reply to a relevant question, doctors decide to admit a patient to hospital when this patient has reduced levels of oxygen or fever.

She added that all patients in all hospitals are being treated very well and people should not hesitate to inform their personal doctor if they have any symptoms.