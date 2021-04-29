Average age at COVID-19 Reference Hospital is 62

The average age of patients being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, which is operating as a Reference establishment for coronavirus, is now 62 years.

As Amalia Hadjiyianni, scientific director of the Famagusta and Larnaca General Hospitals, said, there are currently 68 patients in the hospital, including six in the Increased Care Unit, and 17 who are bed-ridden.

Some 110 people are being treated at the Eden Resort Rehabilitation Center in Tersefanou, waiting for the two week safety period to finish, so they can go home.

In reply to a relevant question, she said that lately the situation with the patients being treated at the hospital has been stabilized while with the reduction of confirmed cases in the community the number of patients will also be reduced.

Regarding the intensification of the vaccination plan and the increase of new Vaccination Centers, she said that this will be a relief for everyone since we want the largest part of the population to be vaccinated.

At the same time, she said that people who do not state their close contacts when they get sick are irresponsible.