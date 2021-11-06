Autumn covid wave grips Europe and beyond, as cases go over 250 million mark

Covid cases globally have surpassed the quarter of a million mark as covid mutations surge in most areas, particularly, as noted, in countries with a lower percentage of vaccinations.

According to the latest Worldometers count, deaths reached 5.053.888 early this morning (Saturday), with 226 million people having fully recovered.

Out of 19 million active cases, 75 thousand or 0.4% are in serious or critical condition.

In the US, deaths have gone over 800 thousand, with almost half a million in India, where numbers are believed to be grossly underestimated.

610 thousand people have died in Brazil, with criticism of President Bolsonaru’s handling of the pandemic, reaching new heights.

In the UK, infections are approaching 9 and a half million, with deaths at 142 thousand.

Russia, having one of the lowest vaccination rates globally, has seen 8.8 million cases, with people succumbing to the virus at 245 thousand.