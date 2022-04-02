Autopsy probably on Monday on Irish tourist who died while at sea in Paphos

The autopsy on the Irish tourist who lost consciences while at sea in Paphos on Friday will be carried out probably on Monday, police told in-cypus.com on Saturday.

No foul play is suspected and his name still cannot be given out because not all his children have been informed yet, police also said.

The 63-year-old man who lost consciousness while swimming at the Blue Lagoon beach was transferred to the shore where he was given first aid but was unresponsive.

Then, he was transferred to the emergency and accident department of the district’s general hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.