Automated check of citizens through the CovScan Cyprus application

In the framework of the Council of Ministers’ decision on the issue of the entry, from 15 December, of individuals, who have received a single dose of the vaccine with an additional negative laboratory PCR or Rapid test, to the following areas: closed and outdoor stadiums, theatres, cinemas, performance spaces, music dance centres, entertainment centres, catering establishments and social events (weddings, christenings), the Ministry of Health informs that from 15 to 17 December, these people will be checked by displaying their vaccination card, in printed or digital form (without the requirement to scan the vaccination certificate) and the scanning of the European Digital Certificate for the PCR or Rapid test.

The automated check for the above individuals and for individuals for whom seven months have elapsed since the completion of their vaccination scheme and have not received a booster vaccine dose, will be implemented from 18 December with the introduction of an additional colour indication (purple colour).

It is clarified that for citizens who have completed their vaccination scheme or have received the booster dose of the vaccine, or have been ill, the check will be carried out through the CovScan Cyprus application.

More information will be provided by the Ministry of Research and Innovation in the coming days.