Authorities to discuss how freedoms and measures can be enforced, Justice minister says

A meeting of law enforcement authorities and herself tomorrow, will determine how to practically enforce the protest prohibition directive, in the framework of covid restrictions, said Justice and Public Order minister Emily Yioliti.

In a twitter message regarding the meeting on yesterday’s protest against covid measures outside the Presidential Palace, Yioliti said the purpose is to make clear how to best enforce the measures in order to both secure the constitutional freedom of speech but also not allow people to abuse it against the rest of the citizens, including police officers.