Authorities react after murder in Parisinos area

Policemen and Social Services workers yesterday saw the terrible living conditions of 25 migrants in a building in Parisinos area, where a murder took place with a man from Kongo as the victim.

There were broken windows, the place was dirty and in a mess. The Policemen found 25 people there, all asylum seekers from Kongo, Nepal, Senegal, Cameroon, Nigeria and other places.

An official of the Foreigners and Migration Service, said they were going to discuss the conditions with the tenants but also with the owner of the building and the Deputy Ministry of Care was going to examine the contracts through which the owner was receiving rents.

He also said that following investigations, two people were living in Cyprus illegally and have been arrested and will be expelled.

In the meantime the Police continues investigations about the murder of the man from Kongo and continues to receive testimonies. So far the culprit said that he got into a fight with the victim for food coupons.