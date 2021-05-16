NewsLocalAuthorities movibilized for boat with migrant at Cape Greko

Authorities movibilized for boat with migrant at Cape Greko

Port authorities are mobilized after spotting a vessel with migrants off Cape Greko.

Port authorities have rushed to the scene.

More later.

By gavriella
