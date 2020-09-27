Authorities keep steady pace on Covid checks, more than a thousand on weekend

Police are not putting their foot off the gas on Covid violation checks, conducting more than a thousand over the weekend.

In the past 24 hours, five businesses and 16 individuals were fined for violations of Health ministry directives across the island.

In Nicosia, 6 people were fined out of 73 checks, in Limassol, five individuals were found in violation of directives out of 163 checks, while in Larnaca, 2 individuals and 2 businesses were fined out of 190 checks.

In Paphos, 120 checks were conducted, with 3 businesses and one citizen fined, while in Famagusta one individual was fined out of 99 checks.

In the Morphou police district, one citizen was fined out of 43 checks.