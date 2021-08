Concern has prevailed in Cyprus and particularly in Limassol after a posting on social media according to which a 12-year-old children died after being vaccinated, adding that the news was confirmed.

However, when contacting the Limassol hospital we were told that no 12-year-old had been admitted and no 12-year-old had died in the hospital.

Statements by other relevant officials were along the same lines, denying the posting.