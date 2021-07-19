Authorities announce new country categorization

Cyprus Health Ministry announced on Monday a new categorization of countries based on their epidemiological figures, that comes into effect July 22. Twelve countries are moved to new categories.

In particular Canada, Serbia, North Macedonia are moved from amber category to green.

Liechtenstein Denmark, France and Finland are moved to amber category from green. Malta is in the red category from green and Netherlands, Luxemburg, Andorra and South Korea are in the red category from amber.

As regards third countries (UK, Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Lebanon, UAE, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Belarus, Qatar, Serbia, USA Armenia, Georgia and Bahrein as well as Kuwait and Canada as of 1/6/21) and additional countries based on advice by the European Council, they are assessed by the Ministry of Health in green, amber and red zone.

Green zone includes Austria, Bulgaria, Germany, Estonia, Italy, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Czech Republic, Monaco, Vatican City, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, Australia, North Macedonia, Jordan, Israel, Canada, New Zealand, Serbia and Singapore.

Passengers from the above countries do not need to show a covid result or self-isolate.

Amber zone countries include Belgium, France, Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Finland, Liechtenstein, Azerbaijan, USA, Japan, Qatar, China, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. Passengers entering Cyprus need to have a PCR test 72 hours prior their arrival.

Cypriot citizens and their spouses, citizens who fall under the Geneva Convention, residents of Cyprus can get tested upon arrival.

They need to pay for the cost and isolate waiting for the result to come back.

Red zone countries include Spain, Luxemburg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Andorra, San Marino, Egypt, Albania, Armenia, Bosnia, Georgia, UAE, UK,, Kuwait, Belarus, Montenegro, Moldova, Bahrein, Brunei, South Korea, Ukraine and Russia.

Passengers need to show a negative PCR test 72 hour prior to their departure and get the test in Cyprus as well upon arrival.

They pay the cost and isolate until the test result is released.

Cypriot citizens and their spouses, citizens who fall under the Geneva Convention, residents of Cyprus must isolate for 72 hours and then need to take the PCR test. If the test is negative they can exit the isolation.

Special permission countries (grey zone) include countries which are not in the above 3 categories. Cypriot citizens and their spouses as well as EU or EEA citizens, residents of Cyprus or those who fall under the Geneva Convention are allowed to enter but need to show a negative PCR test 72 hours prior to their arrival on the island. Cyprus citizens can take the test upon arrival.

All the above passengers need to stay in self isolation for 14 days or 7 days if their PCR is negative on the 7th day.

All passengers who are vaccinated with EMA authorized vaccines or Sinopharm or Sinovac are allowed to enter if they arrive from EU or EEA countries, Switzerland, Israel, UK, Russia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Belarus, Serbia, Qatar, Bahrein, USA, Armenia, Georgia, Canada, Kuwait and China.

All passengers need to fill in the CyprusFlightPass 48 hours before departure.