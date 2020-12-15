News World Austrian military dog sniffs out COVID-19

Austrian military dog sniffs out COVID-19

Fantasy, a Belgian shepherd dog working for the Austrian military has wowed her handlers with her accurate and fast identification of coronavirus samples taken from patients with the disease.

Working in absolute harmony with her handler the dog has been correctly identifying COVID-19 samples provided by patients who were asked to breathe into a container for five minutes. The scent was then presented to the dog.

Wolf Kafka of the Max-Planck Institute said this was a defining moment for Austria in the international fight against the pandemic.

The Austrian military has no previous experience with COVID-19 smell detection and was commissioned by the government to test the accuracy of sniffer dogs.

“When we got the first active sample of COVID-19 directly from the ward at the military hospital, and presented it to the dog a few minutes later, the dog picked it out immediately even though the dog had never smelled an active sample before and had only been trained using laboratory samples. I can answer the question of the experiment the government asked us to carry out: yes, the nose of a dog is able to detect and indicate COVID-19 contagious materials,” Austrian army Colonel Otto Koppitsch said.

The dog is repeatedly given a variety of samples and is trained to sit or lie when it smells the disease.

Elsewhere, dogs have been trained to smell the sweat of COVID-19 patients and distinguish them from non-infected people. Researchers in France said they found dogs could identify infected individuals with 85% to 100% accuracy and rule out infection with 92% to 99% accuracy.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleYellow warning for severe weather conditions
Next articleHungary limits gay adoption by redefining the family

Top Stories

World

Hungary limits gay adoption by redefining the family

gavriella -
Hungary amended the definition of family in its constitution on Tuesday (December 15) to allow an effective ban on adoption by same-sex couples, another...
Read more
World

Austrian military dog sniffs out COVID-19

gavriella -
Fantasy, a Belgian shepherd dog working for the Austrian military has wowed her handlers with her accurate and fast identification of coronavirus samples taken...
Read more
Local

Yellow warning for severe weather conditions

gavriella -
The Cyprus Department of Meteorology has issued a warning of awareness level yellow for rainfall and thunderstorms. The warning is valid between 2000 today until...
Read more
World

First Americans vaccinated as U.S. death toll passes 300,000

gavriella -
After a New York City intensive care unit nurse became the first person in the United States to receive a coronavirus vaccine on Monday...
Read more
World

Turkey produces first armed unmanned marine vehicle prototype

gavriella -
A prototype of Turkey's first armed unmanned combat surface vehicle (AUSV), the first product of the ULAQ series is due to set sail later...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Hungary limits gay adoption by redefining the family

gavriella -
Hungary amended the definition of family in its constitution on Tuesday (December 15) to allow an effective ban on adoption by same-sex couples, another...
Read more
World

First Americans vaccinated as U.S. death toll passes 300,000

gavriella -
After a New York City intensive care unit nurse became the first person in the United States to receive a coronavirus vaccine on Monday...
Read more
World

Turkey produces first armed unmanned marine vehicle prototype

gavriella -
A prototype of Turkey's first armed unmanned combat surface vehicle (AUSV), the first product of the ULAQ series is due to set sail later...
Read more
World

Putin congratulates Joe Biden on U.S. election victory

Annie Charalambous -
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the U.S. presidential election, after Biden won the state-by-state Electoral College...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros