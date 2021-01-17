News World Austria extends third COVID-19 lockdown to February 8

Austria extends third COVID-19 lockdown to February 8

 

Austria will extend its COVID-19 lockdown, with the goal to start easing restrictions from Feb. 8, the government said.

The catering sector and tourism will not be able to reopen in February.

Austria, a country of 8.9 million people, is in its third lockdown, with only essential shops open. The country has reported nearly 390 thousand coronavirus cases and almost 7,000 COVID-19-linked deaths since the pandemic began last year.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told a news conference he was aware the restrictions were unpopular but the government had to act given the spread of new virus mutations that made COVID-19 more transmissible.

He was speaking a day after thousands marched in Vienna to protest against the restrictions on public life.

The government said people should work from home where possible, must stay at least two metres away from others, and had to wear FFP2 masks in stores and on public transport.

The government said it wants to get new infections to below 700 per day.

REUTERS

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleBeirut blast possibly linked to Syrian businessmen, alleged connection to Cypriot woman
Next articleGunmen kill two female Supreme Court judges in Afghanistan: police

Top Stories

Local

Rapid Test locations on Monday Jan 18

Constantinos Tsintas -
Here are the rapid test locations for Monday January 18 Limassol Apostolos Loukas church, Ayios Athanasios (Ayios Athanasios refugee settlement) 8.30-4.30 Ayios Stylianos church, Linopetra 8.30-4.30 Mesa Yeitonia Cultural Centre...
Read more
World

German FM says COVID curbs should be eased for vaccinated people

Constantinos Tsintas -
  People who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should be allowed to go to restaurants and cinemas earlier than others, a German minister said, contradicting...
Read more
World

Italy’s Conte struggles to secure support in Senate showdown

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Efforts by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to build a new majority in parliament after a junior partner quit his coalition floundered at the...
Read more
World

Iran’s Zarif tells France: Avoid ‘absurd nonsense’ about Tehran’s nuclear work

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif dismissed a claim by France that Tehran was in the process of building up its nuclear weapons, calling...
Read more
Local

All roads to Troodos now OPEN

Constantinos Tsintas -
  All roads to Troodos (Prodromos-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos and Platres-Troodos) have now reopened for traffic following a few hours closure during heavy snowfall. Police are calling on...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

German FM says COVID curbs should be eased for vaccinated people

Constantinos Tsintas -
  People who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should be allowed to go to restaurants and cinemas earlier than others, a German minister said, contradicting...
Read more
World

Italy’s Conte struggles to secure support in Senate showdown

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Efforts by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to build a new majority in parliament after a junior partner quit his coalition floundered at the...
Read more
World

Iran’s Zarif tells France: Avoid ‘absurd nonsense’ about Tehran’s nuclear work

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif dismissed a claim by France that Tehran was in the process of building up its nuclear weapons, calling...
Read more
World

Gunmen kill two female Supreme Court judges in Afghanistan: police

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Unidentified gunmen killed two female judges from Afghanistan’s Supreme Court, adding to a wave of assassinations in Kabul and other cities while government and...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros