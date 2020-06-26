News World Australia gets second wave of toilet paper hoarding

Australia gets second wave of toilet paper hoarding

FILE PHOTO: Empty shelves left in March in a grocery store in Sydney, Australia after customers stocked up on toilet paper during swirling fears around the coronavirus, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy/File Photo

Australia’s supermarket chains on Friday reintroduced purchase limits on toilet paper and other household items as a spike in coronavirus cases in the state of Victoria set off a fresh round of panic-buying over fears of a new stay-at-home order.

Woolworths Group Ltd and Coles Group Ltd, which together account for two-thirds of Australian grocery sales, said they were once again limiting purchases of toilet paper and paper towels to one or two packs per person after photos circulated on social media showing empty shelves in stores.

The buying restrictions – and images of stripped shelves – are a reminder of Australia’s initial response to the arrival of COVID-19 when shoppers stockpiled household goods in anticipation of a protracted shutdown.

With only 7,500 cases in total and 104 deaths, Australia has been easing restrictions on movement, but a string of double-digit increases in cases in the second-most populous state, Victoria, led to a pause in the reopening there – and prompted shoppers to hoard.

Now the pattern has spread nationwide.

“We’ve regrettably started to see elevated demand for toilet roll move outside Victoria in the past 24 hours,” said Woolworths managing director of supermarkets, Claire Peters, in a statement.

“While the demand is not at the same level as Victoria, we’re taking preventative action now to get ahead of any excessive buying this weekend,” she added.

The company had ordered an extra 650,000 additional packs of toilet paper, 30% over its usual amount.

A Coles spokesman said the chain was restricting toilet paper and paper towel purchases to one pack per person nationwide, with Victoria-only limits on purchase of hand sanitiser, pasta, eggs, rice and other staples.

Despite the Victoria spike, the prime minister and chief medical officer have said the virus remains under control in Australia and the country will continue with a plan to reopen the economy.

(Reuters)

FILE PHOTO: Empty shelves left in March in a grocery store in Sydney, Australia after customers stocked up on toilet paper during swirling fears around the coronavirus, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleFirst COVID-19 treatment recommended for EU authorization
Next article39-year-old dies in Oroklini road accident

Top Stories

Local

First Covid patients admitted to referral hospital since June 22

Josephine Koumettou -
Two patients with Coronavirus have been admitted to the Famagusta referral hospital, less than a week after it was announced that the last Covid...
Read more
Local

Municipal dog park coming to Limassol this autumn

Josephine Koumettou -
The Limassol Municipality is gearing up for the building of a training and recreation park for dogs, Phileleftheros reports. The €45,000 in funding required for...
Read more
World

Dutch airline KLM to get 3.4 bln euro bailout package

Josephine Koumettou -
The Dutch government said on Friday it would provide 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion) in support to the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, capping...
Read more
Local

Pyrgos-Limnitis checkpoint reopens

Josephine Koumettou -
The Kato Pyrgos - Limnitis checkpoint has reopened around 09:30 on Friday morning with reduced traffic, president of the committee for the opening of...
Read more
Local

39-year-old dies in Oroklini road accident

Josephine Koumettou -
A fatal car accident took place in Oroklini in the small hours of Friday, Phileleftheros reports. The victim was named as Andreas Andreou aged 39...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Teratsia chicken

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the carob twigs, and place in an ovenproof dish or pan. Wash and dry the chicken, season it well and then place...
Read more
Local Food

Hiromeri

Bouli Hadjioannou -
For a taste of the real Cyprus, you should try a glass of wine or perhaps the fiery spirit zivania accompanied by one or...
Read more
Local Food

Kaseri saganaki

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cut the cheese into slices around 3x6cm and 1cm thick. Mix cumin and corn flour and coat the cheese in it. Keep to one...
Read more
Local Food

‘Varosiotiki’ salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Salads were traditionally one of the dishes ‘dominating’ the Cypriot table. The ‘Varosiotiki’ salad, a recipe by chef Ermis Panayiotou, can easily be the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Dutch airline KLM to get 3.4 bln euro bailout package

Josephine Koumettou -
The Dutch government said on Friday it would provide 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion) in support to the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, capping...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Josephine Koumettou -
Last updated: 26/06/2020 09:42 The governor of Texas temporarily halted the state's reopening on Thursday as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations surged, and the country set...
Read more
World

Loved and loathed, Sweden’s anti-lockdown architect is unrepentant

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  As the architect of Sweden's unorthodox response to the coronavirus pandemic, Anders Tegnell has got used to receiving death threats and being urged to...
Read more
World

England COVID-19 test and trace system fails to reach a quarter of positive cases

Josephine Koumettou -
England's COVID-19 test and trace system could not reach a quarter of people who had their cases transferred to the system after a positive...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros