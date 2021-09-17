Last August the worst month in terms of deaths due to Covid-19

Last August was the worst month since the start of the pandemic in terms of deaths due to COVID-19, with a monthly increase of 102%. All in all, 93 people had died.

This is what the National Surveillance Report recording data as of September 13 shows.

Moreover, the 93 deaths in August exceeded those in December 2020 (86) and January 2021 (86). These three months represent 42% of the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic.

They are followed by April 2021 with 11% (66), May 2021 with 9% (58) and July with 7% (46).

Limassol has the highest mortality rate with 80 deaths per 100,000 population. Larnaca follows with 67.6 deaths, Nicosia with 50 deaths, Famagusta with 53.1 deaths and Paphos with 38.4 deaths per 100,000 population.

The data also shows that all indicators continue their downward trend, including the moving average of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, the 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate and the moving average of hospital admissions and hospitalizations.

Un until September 13, 2021, 117,754 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed, of which 544 died due to COVID-19. The case fatality risk stands at 0.5%.

In total, 4.7% (5,504) of people with COVID-19 received hospital care by September 15.

The median age of hospitalized patients was 60 years. Excluding 12 cases (0.2%) for which sex information is not available, hospitalized cases were mainly males (3,118; 56.8%).

Overall, 578 cases (10.5% of all hospitalized patients) have been admitted to ICU. The median age of patients ever admitted to ICU was 66 years. ICU patients were mainly male (366; 63.3%). The overall median length of stay in ICU (for all ICU cases) was 12 days.

The number of cases currently in ICU is 2.7 per 100,000 population.

A total of 552 ICU patients (95.5% of all ICU patients) have been intubated – currently 22 patients in ICU are intubated (including deaths/discharged/extubated on that day). (CNA)