NewsLocalAuditor General’s report reveals one GESY doctor received 870,742 euros in 2020

Auditor General’s report reveals one GESY doctor received 870,742 euros in 2020

According to the Auditor General’s report that was released on 4 February, some doctors have been paid huge amounts of money in 2020, something that raises questions about the viability of the General Healthcare System.

Specifically, it is reported that 11 special doctors were paid more than 500,000 euros each in 2020, while another one received 870,742 euros. Furthermore, a couple of gynecologists jointly received 1.4 million euros for outpatient care alone, a pediatrician got 421,283, while 67 special doctors claimed more than 300,000 euros.

The Health Insurance Organization acknowledged that there is room for improvement and that the recommendations of the Auditor General’s office will be taken into consideration.

By gavriella
Previous articleU.S. forces conduct raid in Syria; sources believe jihadist was target

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros