Auditor General’s report reveals one GESY doctor received 870,742 euros in 2020

According to the Auditor General’s report that was released on 4 February, some doctors have been paid huge amounts of money in 2020, something that raises questions about the viability of the General Healthcare System.

Specifically, it is reported that 11 special doctors were paid more than 500,000 euros each in 2020, while another one received 870,742 euros. Furthermore, a couple of gynecologists jointly received 1.4 million euros for outpatient care alone, a pediatrician got 421,283, while 67 special doctors claimed more than 300,000 euros.

The Health Insurance Organization acknowledged that there is room for improvement and that the recommendations of the Auditor General’s office will be taken into consideration.