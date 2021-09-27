Auditor General’s report finds discrepancies in National Guard

NewsLocalAuditor General’s report finds discrepancies in National Guard

In its report on the National Guard, the Auditor General’s office pointed out that a number of reserves who are under the category Politically Exposed Persons, are still recorded as “student abroad” and “abroad for work,” without this being justified by data from the Social Security archive.

Moreover, the Auditor General’s office spotted a number of reserves who are placed on duties with reduced obligations although they are physically fit and do not seem to fulfill the specific preconditions.

It is also noted that some people do not appear in the reserves using as an excuse the provision of the law according to which personnel serving at the Fire Service and the Police force are exempted. The Auditor General’s office spotted seven people who are not in the reserves because they are supposedly members of the Fire Service while they have never worked in the said branch.

