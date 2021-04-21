Auditor General’s Office refers to uncontrolled dumping of tires

In its findings, during an audit of the Waste Tires Management System, the Auditor General’s Office noted that even though the state paid the cost for the transportation and comprehensive management of waste tires which are stored in the Industrial Zone of Dali and Agios Sozomenos, it has not yet received the money from the company.

Moreover, it is pointed out that huge quantities of used tires are accumulated at the Vasiliko Cement Works. These tires have not been managed even though the money has been received and even though they have been included in the quantities mentioned to the European Union as having been managed.

The target of this auditing is to evaluate the effectiveness of procedures implemented by the Environment Department.