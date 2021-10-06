Auditor General wants explanations over non-slashed salaries of new judges

The Auditor General wants to know why the salaries of new judges have not been slashed just like those of other public servants who joined the public service in recent years.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday citing a letter Odysseas Michaelides has sent to Accountant General Rea Georgiou.

Michaelides also wants to know how much public money was wasted because of this and, in general, from the non-implementation of relevant memorandum legislation provisions.

At the same time, he makes references against judges who, unlike the rest of civil servants, they ended memorandum cuts that had been set at 20% on the salaries as a “voluntary contribution” since 2017.