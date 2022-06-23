Auditor General sees bad financial management of OKYPY hospitals

Speaking before the House Watchdog Committee, Auditor General Odysseas Michaelides spoke of bad financial management in the hospitals of the State Health Services Organization (OKYPY) noting that state hospitals are no longer competitive.

The Committee discussed the administrative and financial autonomy of OKYPY by June 2024 and the Auditor General raised the issue during the presentation of his report.

He specifically said that the income of the Organization has been reduced since with the beginning of the General Health System, the number of patients visiting state hospitals has been reduced while he also expressed the view that expenses included in the budget are conservative.