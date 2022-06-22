Auditor General requests compensations from former Commissioner

NewsLocalAuditor General requests compensations from former Commissioner

Auditor General Odysseas Michaelides suggested mandatory retirement of former Commissioner of Volunteerism Giannis Giannaki and railroading of a process seeking compensations, noting that Giannaki still receives 50% of his salary, something that might continue for a long time. Alternately, Odysseas Michaelides suggested termination of Giannaki’s appointment.

The above are included in a letter to the Youth Board of Cyprus dated 15 June.

It is noted that the former Commissioner submitted his resignation on 26 May 2021, after a report by the Auditor General to the Police was released to the press and after the beginning of a police investigation into possible forgery of his degrees.

