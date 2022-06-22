Auditor General requests compensations from former Commissioner

Auditor General Odysseas Michaelides suggested mandatory retirement of former Commissioner of Volunteerism Giannis Giannaki and railroading of a process seeking compensations, noting that Giannaki still receives 50% of his salary, something that might continue for a long time. Alternately, Odysseas Michaelides suggested termination of Giannaki’s appointment.

The above are included in a letter to the Youth Board of Cyprus dated 15 June.

It is noted that the former Commissioner submitted his resignation on 26 May 2021, after a report by the Auditor General to the Police was released to the press and after the beginning of a police investigation into possible forgery of his degrees.