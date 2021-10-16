Auditor General raises Euro MP Kizilyurek incompatibility retirement issue

NewsLocalAuditor General raises Euro MP Kizilyurek incompatibility retirement issue

The Auditor General has raised an incompatibility in the University of Cyprus position of Niyazi Kizilyurek who has not retired even though he is an elected Euro MP since 2019.

University professor Kizilyurek, 61, who ran on the ticket of left-wing main opposition Akel and was the first Turkish Cypriot to be elected as Euro MP, has been granted unpaid leave.

AG Odysseas Michaelides has sent a letter on this issue to the Interior Minister also demanding that the head of the European Parliament is officially informed over the possible incompatibility.

At the same time, Michaelides has called on the Republic’s Attorney General to examine whether the University Senate or anyone involved in this case has committed a criminal offence.

His letter was also notified to the Senate president, board chairman of the University and the head of the European Parliament Office in Cyprus.

The Auditor General pointed out that according to relevant rules and regulations, if the unpaid leave was granted for reasons of public interest then it will be taken into account when the time comes for the pension and lump sum of the Professor.

And at the same time, Kizilyurek will be also receiving the MEP pension which equals to 3.5% of his salary for each full year of office.

By Annie Charalambous
