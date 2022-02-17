Auditor General Michaelides possible presidential runner of opposition parties

Opposition parties are considering high-profile Auditor General Odysseas Michaelides as their candidate in the island’s February 2023 presidential elections even though he has categorically dismissed such a possibility.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that his name is included in polls carried out by opposition parties because of his popularity.

Circles around Michaelides said that high ranking party members have recently approached the Auditor General and informally asked him if he would be interested to lead an opposition coalition.

at the presidential election and his possible candidacy as the person who could lead an opposition coalition.

Michaelides has reportedly dismissed such possibility and remained adamant that he is neither interested in getting involved in the presidential election battle nor in politics in general.

As for efforts of the opposition to form an alliance these seem to remain stagnant mainly because of the coronavirus. This is because main opposition Akel party leader Stefanos Stefanou is still in quarantine after getting infected with the virus.

His much-rumoured meeting with centre Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos is set to take place on Wednesday.