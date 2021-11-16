Auditor General looks into Yermasogia Municipality’s parking lots tender

Auditor General Odyseas Michaelides has decided to intervene after only one company expressed interest in an open tender on the automatic control of parking lots of Limassol’s Yermasogia Municipality.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday, adding that a total of 21 companies had received the relevant tender documents – yet only one came back.

Insiders also said the audit follows a complaint submitted by an interested company which “photographs” terms in favour of a specific firm.

In a letter dated October 27 and with an “urgent” indication, the Auditor General said:

“The terms of the tender, and especially the requirements specified in the conditions of participation for previous projects, were restrictive and did not ensure healthy competition and wide participation”.

The Municipality is in the process of drafting its response with Mayor Kyriakos Xydias telling Philenews that they did everything possible to secure the lowest offer on the best terms possible.

And that they went as far as to make an effort not to bind the Municipality in along-term contract if in the end the system did not work out efficiently.