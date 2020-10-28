Auditor General digging on 70 additional golden passport cases

The Auditor General’s Office keeps digging on yet more golden passport cases, part of the citizenship for investments programme, as a spat between the Auditor General and the Attorney General over constitutional jurisdiction and authority, does not appear to be slowing down the Office.
According to Philenews sources, the Auditor General’s Office is not deterred by the fact that the government is still not giving up relevant case files, arguing that an investigative committee appointed by the Attorney General, needs to see them first.
The Auditor General is looking into 70 more cases of shareholders and CEOs of other major companies with investments in Cyprus, while being very close to concluding a financial audit of 18 citizenships connected to the casino resort investment.