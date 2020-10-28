News Local Auditor General digging on 70 additional golden passport cases

Auditor General digging on 70 additional golden passport cases

 

The Auditor General’s Office keeps digging on yet more golden passport cases, part of the citizenship for investments programme, as a spat between the Auditor General and the Attorney General over constitutional jurisdiction and authority, does not appear to be slowing down the Office.

According to Philenews sources, the Auditor General’s Office is not deterred by the fact that the government is still not giving up relevant case files, arguing that an investigative committee appointed by the Attorney General, needs to see them first.

The Auditor General is looking into 70 more cases of shareholders and CEOs of other major companies with investments in Cyprus, while being very close to concluding a financial audit of 18 citizenships connected to the casino resort investment.

Reports are to be made public, both on the 18 citizenships as well as the additional 70, according to the spokesperson for the Auditor General’s Office.
He did not rule out that both the Attorney General and the Auditor General will jointly appeal to the Supreme Court for an opinion settling their disagreement.
Odysseas Michaelides and Yiorgos Savvides have yet to communicate.
The finance minister yesterday described the 18 preferential citizenships to, shareholders and CEOs of the Melco Group, as serving the public interest, due to the size of the casino resort investment and the money and jobs it brings in.
‘We are pulling our own eyes out’, Constandinos Petrides said.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleUrgent call for additional staff at Famagusta General, ‘tough night’ yesterday, director says
Next articleCovid case at a Limassol port container terminal

Top Stories

Local

Man beaten and mugged at his home parking place in Limassol

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A 48 year old has told police that he was beaten and mugged at his apartment building parking place at around seven thirty last...
Read more
Local

Dozens of fines for masks, as intensified covid checks continue

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Dozens of people were fined for not wearing their masks over the past 24 hours, as police continued an intensified covid-19 campaign to prevent...
Read more
Local

Covid case at a Limassol port container terminal

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A Covid-19 case was confirmed at the Eurogate container terminal in the Limassol port. All the relevant health ministry protocols were followed to protect staff,...
Read more
Local

Auditor General digging on 70 additional golden passport cases

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Auditor General's Office keeps digging on yet more golden passport cases, part of the citizenship for investments programme, as a spat between the...
Read more
Local

Urgent call for additional staff at Famagusta General, ‘tough night’ yesterday, director says

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Scientific Advisor of the Famagusta General has launched an urgent appeal for additional doctors, nurses and other staff, as the referral institution for...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Man beaten and mugged at his home parking place in Limassol

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A 48 year old has told police that he was beaten and mugged at his apartment building parking place at around seven thirty last...
Read more
Local

Dozens of fines for masks, as intensified covid checks continue

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Dozens of people were fined for not wearing their masks over the past 24 hours, as police continued an intensified covid-19 campaign to prevent...
Read more
Local

Covid case at a Limassol port container terminal

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A Covid-19 case was confirmed at the Eurogate container terminal in the Limassol port. All the relevant health ministry protocols were followed to protect staff,...
Read more
Local

Urgent call for additional staff at Famagusta General, ‘tough night’ yesterday, director says

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Scientific Advisor of the Famagusta General has launched an urgent appeal for additional doctors, nurses and other staff, as the referral institution for...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros