News Local Auditing Office releases report on PEP' loans

Auditing Office releases report on PEP’ loans

Auditor General is sued by Ombudsman

The Auditing Office, today released to the press its special report about the loans of Politically Exposed People (PEP) at the Cooperative Bank. No names are mentioned in the report following the verdict of the Commissioner for Personal Data Protection.

According to the report, some PEP maintained non-performing loans with the Cooperative Bank, about which no solutions for restructuring have been found and some of them have been described as non cooperative.

Some PEP proceeded with the restructuring of their loans, which, in some cases included writing off of huge amounts, provided that the debtors complied with their obligations.

In some cases the debt was exchanged with property. However, this property cost much less than the debt, on the basis of the proposed selling prices as these are published by Altamira.

In some cases PEP got loans with insufficient securities or despite the suggestion to reject the application.

According to the report, the loans of persons who are still alive and had the positions of President of the Republic, Minister and Deputy, at any time between years 2008 and 2019 or were leaders of political parties during that period, were examined. The list includes 161 people.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleCoE calls on Cyprus to investigate pushbacks, ill-treatment of migrants allegations
Next articleTransplant patients demand to have choice about COVID-19 vaccine

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Health Ministry seeking beds in private sector

gavriella -
Despite the fact that so far the indications regarding the number of beds in the Intensive Care Units of public hospitals is good, the...
Read more
Local

Clocks spring forward Sunday 28 March

gavriella -
The Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry announced that Daylight Saving Time for 2021 will go into effect on Sunday 28 March, at 03:00...
Read more
Local

Animal Party Cyprus: Charges for people treating animals badly

gavriella -
The Animal Party Cyprus is asking the relevant Minister and more generally the government to proceed with the necessary legislative settlements for the immediate...
Read more
Local

Nine drivers tested positive to narcotest in one week

gavriella -
Nine drivers have been caught driving under the influence of drugs during the period from 10 March until today. The drivers’ ages ranged from...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros