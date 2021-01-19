Audit Office to investigate pay rise of committee investigating naturalisations

The Audit Office of the Republic reacted to the decision of the Council of Minister to increase the payment of the members of the committee which investigated cases of the citizenship by investment program.

Speaking to philenews, Marios Petrides, spokesman of the Audit Office said the service had sent a letter both to the Attorney General and to the secretary of the Council of Minister requesting an explanation for this decision. As Petrides pointed out, when the service receives the necessary replies, it will proceed with the control procedures.