News Local Audit Office to investigate pay rise of committee investigating naturalisations

Audit Office to investigate pay rise of committee investigating naturalisations

The Audit Office of the Republic reacted to the decision of the Council of Minister to increase the payment of the members of the committee which investigated cases of the citizenship by investment program.

Speaking to philenews, Marios Petrides, spokesman of the Audit Office said the service had sent a letter both to the Attorney General and to the secretary of the Council of Minister requesting an explanation for this decision. As Petrides pointed out, when the service receives the necessary replies, it will proceed with the control procedures.

By gavriella
Previous articleFebruary 15 is the deadline for import of cars from UK under pre-Brexit rules
Next articleFormer Finance Minister testifies about naturalisations

Top Stories

Local

Everything ready for inoculations among enclaved Greek Cypriots and Maronites

gavriella -
All necessary arrangements have been made to start inoculating against COVID-19 the enclaved population and those who repatriated in the Karpas peninsula and the...
Read more
Local

Expert says any relaxations of COVID measures to be made gradually and aimfully

gavriella -
Any relaxations of COVID measures in place until the end of January should be made gradually and aimfully and with a specific procedure, member...
Read more
Local

Roads toward Troodos open only to 4WD and vehicles with snow chains

gavriella -
Police are warning drivers heading to Troodos to be careful because of snow and fog and ice. The Karvounas-Troodos, Platres-Troodos and Prodromos Troodos roads are...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry introduces new procedure for COVID inoculation appointments

gavriella -
Ηealth Ministry on Tuesday announced a new procedure for COVID inoculation appointments. Cyprus began the vaccination program of its population on December 27th with citizens...
Read more
Local

Registration of motor vehicles from the UK

gavriella -
Following Brexit, the Road Transport Department, of the Ministry of Transport Communication and Works, announced the Regulations which now apply for the registration of...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Everything ready for inoculations among enclaved Greek Cypriots and Maronites

gavriella -
All necessary arrangements have been made to start inoculating against COVID-19 the enclaved population and those who repatriated in the Karpas peninsula and the...
Read more
Local

Expert says any relaxations of COVID measures to be made gradually and aimfully

gavriella -
Any relaxations of COVID measures in place until the end of January should be made gradually and aimfully and with a specific procedure, member...
Read more
Local

Roads toward Troodos open only to 4WD and vehicles with snow chains

gavriella -
Police are warning drivers heading to Troodos to be careful because of snow and fog and ice. The Karvounas-Troodos, Platres-Troodos and Prodromos Troodos roads are...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry introduces new procedure for COVID inoculation appointments

gavriella -
Ηealth Ministry on Tuesday announced a new procedure for COVID inoculation appointments. Cyprus began the vaccination program of its population on December 27th with citizens...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros