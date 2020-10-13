Audit Office: Discrepancies about purchase of services for COVID-19 tests

The State Audit Office today revealed a report about the processes followed during the pandemic for the purchase of individual protective masks or the COVID-19 tests for employees of the State Health Services Organization.

According to the Audit Office what is important is the fact that there was big differentiation of the prices for the said tests during the April-June period. Initially the prices were 110 euros per test, then they were reduced by approximately 55% and were finally stabilized at approximately 40-43 euros per test. The Audit Office noted that the above reduction was seen in the prices submitted by a private lab which has undertaken 69% of all tests, most of which were carried out at higher prices.

Regarding the Program for the purchase of services for COVID-19 molecular test for the employees of the State Health Services Organization, the latter has not implemented the provisions of the law, the Audit Service added. Similarly, for the purchase of 9 million protective masks of one use, again the procedures for public agreements or the principles of transparency were not respected in full.

Also another serious issue that arose is the fact that people said that while they did not undergo the COVID-19 tests they received SMS on their phones with the relevant results and their names are included on lists which have been submitted for payment.

