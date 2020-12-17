Auctions of main residence suspended until end of March

Taking into consideration the current financial conditions, the banks have decided to suspend auctions of main residence until the end of March 2021.

The said suspension is not valid for mortgaged buildings on which a sale agreement has been achieved.

The deputies had sent the message to the bank that if banks did not suspend auctions they would proceed with a legislative provision, something that the banks did not want.

The said decision will be in place as of Monday 21 December 2020.

