Auction for 5G in Cyprus starts December 17, four bidders on high alert

With the auction for 5G broadband in Cyprus starting on December 17, the four bidding electronic communication networks are on high alert, Philenews reported on Thursday.

Authorized providers are required to establish and operate a fifth generation broadband electronic communications network to provide electronic communications services that will cover 70% of the population of the Republic. As well as all highways, until December 31, 2025.

The four bidders are Cyprus Telecommunications Authority (Cyta), Primetel, Epic and Cablenet.

Bids will start at 10 in the morning at the office of the Department of Electronic Communications where such tender procedures have been held in the past.

The office is recognised as one that meets strict requirements, especially as regards confidentiality.

Each group will send its accredited representatives who will be isolated and will submit bids in consecutive rounds for each package. There will be four consecutive auctions and by end of the year the tender winner will be announced.

The tender grants licences between the frequency spectrum available on the 700 MHz and 3.6 GHz bandwidths.

The radio frequency licensing for the 5G networks is an obligation for all EU member states.

The 5G networks are a revolutionary technology, which is expected to play a central role in enhancing EU competitiveness in the global market, accelerating digital transformation and promoting green growth.