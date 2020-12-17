News Local Auction for 5G broadband in Cyprus starts Thursday, four bidders take part

Auction for 5G broadband in Cyprus starts Thursday, four bidders take part

The auction for 5G broadband in Cyprus is set to start on Thursday with four bidding electronic communication networks taking part, according to Philenews.

The bidding is at the office of the Department of Electronic Communications between the Cyprus Telecommunications Authority (Cyta), Primetel, Epic and Cablenet.

Authorized providers are required to establish and operate a fifth generation broadband electronic communications network to provide electronic communications services that will cover 70% of the population of the Republic. As well as all highways until December 31, 2025.

Each group has sent its accredited representatives who are isolated and will submit bids in consecutive rounds for each package.

There will be four consecutive auctions and by end of the year the tender winner will be announced.

The tender grants licences between the frequency spectrum available on the 700 MHz and 3.6 GHz bandwidths.

The radio frequency licensing for the 5G networks is an obligation for all EU member states.

The 5G networks are a revolutionary technology, which is expected to play a central role in enhancing EU competitiveness in the global market, accelerating digital transformation and promoting green growth.

 

By Annie Charalambous
