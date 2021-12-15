Whats OnConcertsATYS World Gypsy Quintet at Sarah's Jazz club on December 17

ATYS World Gypsy Quintet at Sarah’s Jazz club on December 17

ATYS Gypsy World Quintet is back and will perform at Sarah’s Jazz Club on Friday, December 17. Atys’ bold and virtuoso vocals bring Gypsy and World Music songs to life in 14 different languages. Don’t miss her spectacular show!

Atys: vocals, arrangements
Larkos Larkou: guitar, laouto, banjo, vocals, arrangements/orchestration
Michalis Michail: Trumpet, flugelhorn
Giorgos Koulas: Percussion
Michalis Messios: Bass

Reserve by SMS/Call on 95147711.
Opening hours 8:30 pm to 1:00 am live music from 9:30 pm.
Music cover fee EUR 10.
Where Sarah’s Jazz Club Xanthis Xenierou, 35, Nicosia 1015

Location

By Lisa Liberti
