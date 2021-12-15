ATYS World Gypsy Quintet at Sarah’s Jazz club on December 17

ATYS Gypsy World Quintet is back and will perform at Sarah’s Jazz Club on Friday, December 17. Atys’ bold and virtuoso vocals bring Gypsy and World Music songs to life in 14 different languages. Don’t miss her spectacular show!

Atys: vocals, arrangements

Larkos Larkou: guitar, laouto, banjo, vocals, arrangements/orchestration

Michalis Michail: Trumpet, flugelhorn

Giorgos Koulas: Percussion

Michalis Messios: Bass

Reserve by SMS/Call on 95147711.

Opening hours 8:30 pm to 1:00 am live music from 9:30 pm.

Music cover fee EUR 10.

Where Sarah’s Jazz Club Xanthis Xenierou, 35, Nicosia 1015

