Attorney General to decide whether anyone should be charged over Stylianos suicide

The Attorney General on Tuesday received the report by criminal investigators into the suicide by minor Stylianos who seems to have been yet another victim of negligence by state authorities.

A report by the Ombudsman indicates that welfare officers, police and family members of Stylianos, who killed himself a year and a half ago in his father’s farm at the age of 14, are all to be blamed.

It will be up to the Attorney General now to decide whether criminal charges should be filed against anyone involved.

The criminal investigation into this family violence case followed the Ombudsman’s detailed report but took over a year for its completion.

In her report, the Ombudsman found the complete absence of risk assessment by social welfare officials in terms of time immediately after an earlier suicide attempt by Stylianos.

Stylianos’ family had reportedly suffered extreme poverty, psychological problems and domestic violence.