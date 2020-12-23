News Local Attorney General on work of Research Committee on naturalizations

Attorney General on work of Research Committee on naturalizations

Asked to comment on reactions due to the fact that the verdict of the Research Committee on naturalizations will not be released in its entirety, Attorney General George Savvides told O Phileleftheros that the main concern is to take culprits to justice and for this to happen police investigations have to take place correctly without legal obstacles and warnings, which will undoubtedly occur due to the reckless release of any verdicts.

George Savvides said that in his capacity as Attorney General of the Republic he is responsible of making sure that any information that might lead to criminal investigation for criminal offences must be safeguarded.

Asked whether the work of the Committee will be open to the press, he said that this is up to the Committee, which is an independent judicial body.

He also said that he agreed with the Committee members, which will issue interim reports and when there is suggestion to remove citizenships he will provide the necessary advice to the Council of Ministers. Moreover if there are any suspicions about criminal offences instructions will be given to the Police for investigation.

By gavriella
Previous articleErdogan says European court’s ruling on jailed politician ‘hypocritical’
Next articleRapid test locations on 24 December

Top Stories

Economy

Rejection of state budget jeopardizes recovery planning, Cyprus’ Central Bank warns

gavriella -
Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) says that the rejection of state budget for 2021 by the parliament is a negative development that jeopardizes the...
Read more
Local

Driver lost control of his car and was overturned

gavriella -
A traffic accident occurred early this afternoon in Nicosia and as a result one man was injured. According to the Police, a driver lost control...
Read more
Local

Police investigate new online scam

gavriella -
The Limassol CID is investigating a new online scam. According to a Police announcement, a resident of Limassol sent through a bank order the amount...
Read more
Local

President says he is not afraid of transparency regarding golden passports

gavriella -
I do not intend to endanger or undermine the work of the Research Committee or any other research that the Attorney General will deem...
Read more
Local

Vaccinations in Cyprus to begin from the Reference Hospital and Old People’s homes

gavriella -
The first vaccines against COVID-19 will arrive in Cyprus on 26 December and the first vaccinations will take place the next day at the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Driver lost control of his car and was overturned

gavriella -
A traffic accident occurred early this afternoon in Nicosia and as a result one man was injured. According to the Police, a driver lost control...
Read more
Local

Police investigate new online scam

gavriella -
The Limassol CID is investigating a new online scam. According to a Police announcement, a resident of Limassol sent through a bank order the amount...
Read more
Local

President says he is not afraid of transparency regarding golden passports

gavriella -
I do not intend to endanger or undermine the work of the Research Committee or any other research that the Attorney General will deem...
Read more
Local

Vaccinations in Cyprus to begin from the Reference Hospital and Old People’s homes

gavriella -
The first vaccines against COVID-19 will arrive in Cyprus on 26 December and the first vaccinations will take place the next day at the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros