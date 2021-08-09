Attorney General convenes extraordinary meeting about forged SafePass

An extraordinary meeting will take place this morning at the Legal Service. The meeting, under the Attorney General and the Deputy Attorney General will examine the issue that arose after complains about doctors issuing forged vaccination certificates and ways to improve the legal framework.

The meeting is taking place after suggestions of the Cyprus Medical Association and the Health Minister, the Police leadership and the council of the Medical Association will participate.

According to information, the purpose of the meeting is to start a dialogue so that specific settlements will be made enabling the Cyprus Medical Association to take action in the specific cases.