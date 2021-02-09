News Local Attorney General: children should receive comprehensive sexuality education

Attorney General: children should receive comprehensive sexuality education

The Attorney General in Cyprus has clarified that sexuality is an integral part of human life and children should receive reliable, science-based and comprehensive education about it.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday after authorities on children’s welfare asked the Law Office’s advice following protests by parents objecting to the introduction of comprehensive sexuality education at schools.

Parents are raising concerns about how much and what should be taught at what age mainly because of religious reasons.

However, ignorance on gender equality, sexual orientation, gender identity and healthy relationships paves the way for sexual predators – especially active on the internet, according to Child Commissioner Despo Michaelidou.

Upon her request, the Attorney General also clarified that it is not up to parents to decide whether their child will follow the specific lesson or not. And that this will be part of the year’s curricular.

In the meantime, Michaelidou has sent a detailed report on this to the House of Representatives asking for prompt action so that comprehensive sexuality education is introduced at schools sooner rather than later.

By Annie Charalambous
