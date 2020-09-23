News Local Attention: Suspicious phone calls from unknown callers with foreign numbers may be...

Attention: Suspicious phone calls from unknown callers with foreign numbers may be ruse for defrauding callees

Two sides very close to implementing mobile telephone link across Green Line

Police cautions the public, to protect themselves from fraudulent telephone calls from foreign countries possibly aimed at defrauding citizens who receive the telephone calls.

According to Police, and based on some complaints they’ve received lately, citizens have been getting unanswered phone calls from unknown telephone numbers from foreign countries.

The purpose of similar phone calls made in the past, as was found, were a ruse to force people who received the calls to call back the suspicious phone numbers resulting in their telephone bills being overcharged and the perpetrators defrauding the callees through taking money from said telephone charges.

Going on that it is not a stretch to assume that telephone calls from unknown numbers from abroad made during this period, may be malicious and made with the intend to steal money.

Police recommends special attention to members of the public who receive such phone calls.

In case citizens have already called back those telephone numbers following a missed call they may have received, they are encouraged to contact their telephone provider, to check charges on their telephone bill and where a money withdrawal is found, to immediately make a complaint to their local Police Station.

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleOne new coronavirus case detected at Larnaca General Hospital
Next articleEiffel Tower reopens after bomb hoax

Top Stories

Local

36 new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,317 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 36 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Emergency meeting regarding mass coronavirus cases detected in football teams to be held at Ministry of Health on Thursday

Maria Bitar -
The Cypriot football scene is officially on alert. Positive coronavirus cases seem to be sprouting left, right, centre and generally multiplying before one can...
Read more
Local

Ethnikos Achnas FC: number of now confirmed COVID-19 cases skyrockets to 17

Maria Bitar -
Fears of a sharp increase in positive coronavirus cases in Ethnikos Achnas have been confirmed. As confirmed by an announcement by the team, a total...
Read more
Local

Ethnikos Achnas FC: covid cases reportedly now in the double digits – match with Aris Lemesou postponed

Maria Bitar -
Information about several positive cases of coronavirus detected in Ethnikos Achnas FC has been confirmed. The latest information indicates that the second diagnostic test the...
Read more
Local

Additional covid measures in Larnaca effective immediate starting Thursday

Maria Bitar -
The Government has announced new local measures concerning the coronavirus pandemic due to the outbreak observed in Larnaca the past few days. The Minister of...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more
Local Food

Meatballs with tomato and cumin

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all meatball ingredients in a bowl and knead well with hands. Keep the mixture in the fridge for approximately 1 hour to thicken. In...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

36 new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,317 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 36 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Emergency meeting regarding mass coronavirus cases detected in football teams to be held at Ministry of Health on Thursday

Maria Bitar -
The Cypriot football scene is officially on alert. Positive coronavirus cases seem to be sprouting left, right, centre and generally multiplying before one can...
Read more
Local

Ethnikos Achnas FC: number of now confirmed COVID-19 cases skyrockets to 17

Maria Bitar -
Fears of a sharp increase in positive coronavirus cases in Ethnikos Achnas have been confirmed. As confirmed by an announcement by the team, a total...
Read more
Local

Ethnikos Achnas FC: covid cases reportedly now in the double digits – match with Aris Lemesou postponed

Maria Bitar -
Information about several positive cases of coronavirus detected in Ethnikos Achnas FC has been confirmed. The latest information indicates that the second diagnostic test the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros