Attempted murder suspect remanded in custody

A 38 year old man was remanded in custody for eight days in connection with the attempted murder case that was committed in three in the morning yesterday at a taxi office on Makarios Avenue in Limassol.

He is the driver of the vehicle that allegedly run over a 47 year old at the taxi office and then proceeded to cause extensive damage.

An employee inside the office at the time, escaped unhurt as he managed to find shelter behind furniture.

As heard at the Limassol district court, the suspect claims that the 47 year olds’ injury and the damage caused was all by mistake.

He is being investigated for attempted murder and damage to property.

The victim, who suffered fractures to his legs, underwent surgery and is being treated at the Limassol General.