News Local Attempted murder investigation over Limassol brawl-suspect at large (update)

Attempted murder investigation over Limassol brawl-suspect at large (update)

 

A 25 year old has been arrested over an attempted murder case following a brawl yesterday afternoon in central Limassol, which resulted in a 20 year old Lebanese man being shot in the neck.

The arrest was made following eye witness accounts and evidence at the scene, with the suspect being remanded in custody.

The brawl broke out at five and at some point during the altercation between a number of people at the central Anexartisias street, the Lebanese man was shot.

He had earlier been speaking to a third person when he was attacked by a 26 year old.

The intervention of others led to a break off and the 20 year old left the scene only to return accompanied by five other people, presumably seeking to retaliate.

The 20 year old Lebanese man’s group came to blows with the 26 year old’s group and a third person and was subsequently shot in the neck.

He is being treated at the Limassol General and his injuries are not life threatening.

According to eye witness accounts, the shooter appears to have fired two to three shots to people pursuing him, without injuring anyone.

He remains at large.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleA 40 degrees day, rising further tomorrow
Next articleIntensified covid checks continue-500 euro fines and a court referral in Paphos

Top Stories

Local

Two Syrians rescued off Cape Greco

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Two Syrians were rescued early this morning by members of the Search and Rescue Coordination Centre in Larnaca. They were stranded on a boat three...
Read more
Local

14 year old missing

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Fourteen year old Anzel Ioannou has been reported as missing in Nicosia. She left her home yesterday at six thirty in the afternoon. Police describe her...
Read more
Local

Five covid patients in referral hospital, one in ICU

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Five Covid-19 patients remain at the Famagusta General Hospital, the referral institution for coronavirus. One is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit, while the...
Read more
Local

Intensified covid checks continue-500 euro fines and a court referral in Paphos

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Police fined 12 individuals and 4 businesses over the past 24 hours, conducting more than a thousand checks nationwide over the implementation of covid-19...
Read more
Local

Attempted murder investigation over Limassol brawl-suspect at large (update)

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A 25 year old has been arrested over an attempted murder case following a brawl yesterday afternoon in central Limassol, which resulted in a...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Blueberry marmalade

Andreas Nicolaides -
By Andreas Kavazis Ingredients 1 kg of blueberries 1 kg of sugar 1 teaspoon of grated ginger 2 tablespoons of lemon juice Method Step 1: Put the blueberries...
Read more
Local Food

Caprese salad with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 3 vine-ripened tomatoes, cored 1 halloumi (round shape) 7-8 green olives stuffed with almond or pepper paste 15 basil leaves, torn or cut into thin strips 1 tsp...
Read more
Local Food

Spinach pie

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the filling: 3 bunches spinach 1/2 kilo fresh, unsalted anari cheese 1/2 cup feta cheese 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, chopped 1 bunch green onions, chopped 1/2...
Read more
Local Food

Consommé with commandaria and crepes

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 tbsps. commandaria 8 crepes parsley or chives (finely chopped) for garnishing For the consommé: 750gr. veal bones 2 carrots, chopped 1 leek, trimmed, roughly chopped 1 sprig fresh thyme, leaves only 4-5 sticks of...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Two Syrians rescued off Cape Greco

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Two Syrians were rescued early this morning by members of the Search and Rescue Coordination Centre in Larnaca. They were stranded on a boat three...
Read more
Local

14 year old missing

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Fourteen year old Anzel Ioannou has been reported as missing in Nicosia. She left her home yesterday at six thirty in the afternoon. Police describe her...
Read more
Local

Five covid patients in referral hospital, one in ICU

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Five Covid-19 patients remain at the Famagusta General Hospital, the referral institution for coronavirus. One is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit, while the...
Read more
Local

Intensified covid checks continue-500 euro fines and a court referral in Paphos

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Police fined 12 individuals and 4 businesses over the past 24 hours, conducting more than a thousand checks nationwide over the implementation of covid-19...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros