Attempted murder in Limassol as man was run over inside taxi office

The CID in Limassol are investigating attempted murder against a 47 year old man from Limassol who was allegedly run over deliberately, while inside a taxi office in the Naafi area.

According to a police report, the crime was committed around three this morning, when the victim went to visit a friend working at the taxi office, located on Makarios Avenue.

While at the entrance hall to the office, the man heard a car revving and turned to see a vehicle close to him, at around ten feet from the front desk.

Before he could react, the driver sped in his direction and run him over.

The suspect then drove his car into the glass window of the entrance, causing extensive damage to furniture and office equipment, before speeding off.

The victim was rushed to the Limassol General hospital, with multiple fractures to his leg.

CID is examining the scene and have launched a manhunt for the driver of the vehicle.

By Constantinos Tsintas
