News Local Arson act suspected behind fire of Syrian-owned barber shop

A fire which broke out late on Wednesday in a Limassol barber shop owned by a Syrian who is a permanent resident of Cyprus has caused minimal damages. The barber shop is on 28th October Street.

Limassol police suspect an act of arson after they found that the offender had used a brick to try and break the glass casing located in the gallery of the apartment building that houses the barber shop in order to set the fire. The attempt was unsuccessful and minimal damage was caused.

The barber shop owner said he doesn’t suspect anyone, but police are examining the possibility of the fire being connected with a recent attempted murder case against a young Syrian. This also took place in Limassol.

By Maria Bitar
